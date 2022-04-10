Frost possible tonight into Sunday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight’s lows will make it below the freezing mark for many of us with a frost advisory and freeze warning being in place. This means widespread frost is possible, ultimately being a threat for sensitive plants.

Sunday Planner (wbko)

Sunday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 30s, so any church goers will need that thicker jacket. A quick warm up for lunch time though, we’ll be in the 60s by then before we make it to the low 70s through the afternoon. Once the warmth returns, it sticks around into next week. However, unsettled conditions return with daily rain chances running from Monday through Thursday. A slight cool down arrives for Good Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Frost early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and much warmer. High 71. Low 55. Winds S at 16 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds SW at 16 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers likely. High 77. Low 60. Winds S at 12 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 89 (1978)

Record Low: 22 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.80″ (-0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 15.38″ (+1.84″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 6.1 (Mod - Trees)

