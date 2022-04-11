Bowling Green Fire Department receives corvette donation from National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department received a unique donation Monday - a fire-engine red corvette from the National Corvette Museum.

The corvette will be used this year for school prevention classes, parades, and special events.

”Working here going on 125 years, you know, this year and we’ve had this corvette plant here for quite some time. It just seemed like a seamless team to build here with building our corvette with the last three on the vin number being 911. With them being in our backdoor, us having their logo on our patch, our brand. This was about team,” said BG Fire Chief Justin Brooks.

Want a chance to own this corvette?

The car will be raffled off at the 8th annual Fireman’s Ball” sponsored by Serv-pro of Warren County at the Corvette Museum on November 19th.

