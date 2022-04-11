Brownsville man jailed on sexual abuse, weapon charges

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Brownsville man was arrested Monday morning after the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office did a follow up on an alleged domestic violence incident in Warren County.

Travis Johnson, 30, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana and persistent felony offender.

During the follow up, deputies located Johnson in a home on Indian Creek Road around 2 a.m.

As they tried to contact Johnson, police received a text from a juvenile inside the home, saying Johnson was there armed with a gun.

Police forced entry and handcuffed Johnson and was housed in the Hart County Jail, and more charges are pending.

