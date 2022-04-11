Advertisement

Fuller Life Counseling Partners opens in Glasgow

By Allie Hennard
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Fuller Life Counseling Partners have opened a location in Glasgow.

“I am twenty months clean, I’ve been in recovery since August 11 of 2020,” said Jimmy Vibbert, peer support specialist.

For Vibbert, being a peer support specialist is more than just a 9-5 job.

“I’m no different than they are. I don’t have no big fancy degree. I’m just normal like they are. I’ve been through the addiction, I suffered, I had to work my steps daily.

I had to do everything they’re going through right now to be a member of society and to be the husband and father that I am suppose to be,” Vibbert said.

Working with those dealing with mental health issues, those who have experienced trauma, and those suffering with addiction are things Vibbert knows all too well.

He says this gives those suffering a glimpse at what they can also achieve in their lives.

“It’s a whole lot easier because they can see that if he can do it, I can do it. You know, two years ago I was receiving cards to go to treatment facilities or therapy or whatever,” he said. “Now, I have my own card that I can pass out to help and you know, that was something that, you know, I never dreamed in my life that I would be doing what I’m doing, but I know this is what God has called me to do, is to help others.”

Fuller Life Counseling Partners offers intensive outpatient treatment for substance abuse, individual and couples therapy, medication management and case management.

It’s these services, Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale, says also benefits the county’s economic development.

“When we’re in negotiations with companies, we start talking about our resources and they’ll say, ‘Well how are you combatting the drug problem or addiction problem that you’re having in your community and we’re able to say, ‘We have a facility that is taking care of the addiction problem we’re having,’” Hale said.

Over the past year, Barren County has been a hub for economic development.

In March, the City of Cave City broke ground on three sites in Chapatcha Industrial Park.

In September of last year, the Barren County Economic Authority and Scott, Murphy & Daniel broke ground on a 100,000 square feet speculative building in the Highland Glen Industrial Park in Glasgow.

Hale says this facility is a game changer for those in the community suffering with addiction and will provide an increase in the county’s workforce.

For more information on how you can receive help go to fullerlifecounseling.org.

