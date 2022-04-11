Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul honors two law enforcement members for heroic duty

The quick thinking of state trooper Michael Sanguigni and Fish and Wildlife officer Samantha...
The quick thinking of state trooper Michael Sanguigni and Fish and Wildlife officer Samantha Faoro will be forever remembered in the U.S. Congressional Record.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Frankfort Monday morning to recognize two members of law enforcement for their heroic duty.

The quick thinking of state trooper Michael Sanguigni and Fish and Wildlife officer Samantha Faoro will be forever remembered in the U.S. Congressional Record.

Back on Jan. 28, Trooper Sanguigni was conducting a traffic stop on Delta Court in Cynthiana. According to police, the man in the stopped vehicle shot Sanguigni six times.

MORE:

“Very lucky that officer Faoro was there so quickly and was able to take care of him,” Senator Paul said.

Officer Faoro with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife was recognized for quickly getting to the scene and transporting the trooper to the hospital.

“It seemed like hours but I’m sure it did not take but like five minutes,” Faoro said.

Faoro said Sanguigni was not screaming in pain after he was hit, rather, he was in shock.

“The adrenaline—you have such a high adrenaline rush, you don’t really know,” Faoro said. “I don’t think he knew how many times he’d been shot or anything like that.”

In the end, the heroic deeds of these two officers will forever be housed in the U.S. Congressional Record.

“It was nice to get recognized but I didn’t do it for any of that. Just did it because he’s another officer, same as me,” Faoro said.

Police charged 21-year-old LeeQuan Taylor in connection with the shooting.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
James Minor
Louisville man arrested in Glasgow on stolen property, drug possession charges
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday

Latest News

Police respond.
Search continues for Franklin man after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
Wild Bird and Nature Store
It’s humming bird season! Jeftie Sawyer has ways to prepare your yard for spring
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
2022 Research Foundation Symposium returns April 23
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
Service One donated to the SKYCTC Foundation recently.
Service One Credit Union donates to SKYCTC Foundation