Sen. Rand Paul honors two law enforcement members for heroic duty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Frankfort Monday morning to recognize two members of law enforcement for their heroic duty.

The quick thinking of state trooper Michael Sanguigni and Fish and Wildlife officer Samantha Faoro will be forever remembered in the U.S. Congressional Record.

Back on Jan. 28, Trooper Sanguigni was conducting a traffic stop on Delta Court in Cynthiana. According to police, the man in the stopped vehicle shot Sanguigni six times.

“Very lucky that officer Faoro was there so quickly and was able to take care of him,” Senator Paul said.

Officer Faoro with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife was recognized for quickly getting to the scene and transporting the trooper to the hospital.

“It seemed like hours but I’m sure it did not take but like five minutes,” Faoro said.

Faoro said Sanguigni was not screaming in pain after he was hit, rather, he was in shock.

“The adrenaline—you have such a high adrenaline rush, you don’t really know,” Faoro said. “I don’t think he knew how many times he’d been shot or anything like that.”

In the end, the heroic deeds of these two officers will forever be housed in the U.S. Congressional Record.

“It was nice to get recognized but I didn’t do it for any of that. Just did it because he’s another officer, same as me,” Faoro said.

Police charged 21-year-old LeeQuan Taylor in connection with the shooting.

