Staying Stormy into Mid-week!
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was gloomy and wet! Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue into Monday night. More scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. But it’s Wednesday that holds our best chance for widespread storms, some of which could be severe.
A frontal boundary will stall over South-Central KY tonight before lifting back northward as a warm front Tuesday. This will promote more scattered shower and thunderstorm development Tuesday morning. The action should diminish Tuesday afternoon. A couple of storms Tuesday could be strong, with gusty winds and hail. However, the higher severe threat shows up Wednesday. That’s when a cold front comes charging eastward from out of the Plains. At this time, an Enhanced Risk for severe is up generally west of I-65 with a Slight Risk for Bowling Green and points east. After strong to severe storms Wednesday evening - Wednesday night, we begin to see calmer weather make a comeback to South Central Kentucky.
Saturday looks like the nicer of the two days this weekend, so not a bad idea to move the Easter Egg Hunt up a day...as long as the Easter Bunny has some flexibility.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and warm. Few scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Low 62. Winds S at 14 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe late. High 77. Low 49. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.
Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 66
Today’s Low: 60
Normal High: 70
Normal Low: 46
Record High: 92 (1930)
Record Low: 24 (1989)
Today’s Precip: 0.07″
Monthly Precip: 0.87″ (-0.72″)
Yearly Precip: 15.45″ (+1.61″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:17 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 3 (Low)
Pollen: 9.7 (Mod - Trees)
