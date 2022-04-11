Staying Stormy into Mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was gloomy and wet! Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue into Monday night. More scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. But it’s Wednesday that holds our best chance for widespread storms, some of which could be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall next 48 hours

A frontal boundary will stall over South-Central KY tonight before lifting back northward as a warm front Tuesday. This will promote more scattered shower and thunderstorm development Tuesday morning. The action should diminish Tuesday afternoon. A couple of storms Tuesday could be strong, with gusty winds and hail. However, the higher severe threat shows up Wednesday. That’s when a cold front comes charging eastward from out of the Plains. At this time, an Enhanced Risk for severe is up generally west of I-65 with a Slight Risk for Bowling Green and points east. After strong to severe storms Wednesday evening - Wednesday night, we begin to see calmer weather make a comeback to South Central Kentucky.

Saturday looks like the nicer of the two days this weekend, so not a bad idea to move the Easter Egg Hunt up a day...as long as the Easter Bunny has some flexibility.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and warm. Few scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Low 62. Winds S at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe late. High 77. Low 49. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 92 (1930)

Record Low: 24 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.07″

Monthly Precip: 0.87″ (-0.72″)

Yearly Precip: 15.45″ (+1.61″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 9.7 (Mod - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.