Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

This week is Work Zone Safety Awareness week
By Lauren Floyd
Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the rain and severe weather rolls in, it is a great time for a reminder to drive safely through construction zones.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is bringing awareness this week to work zone safety.

Work zones on major routes will start to take place during the upcoming summer months.

Driving the speed limit and being cautious through these areas will not only keep you safe, but everyone around you as well.

Most of the cones on I-165 are moved to the side due to rain, but those will move back onto the roads once the weather clears.

Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, says it is important to be focused and aware of your surroundings while driving through these areas.

”We’re just trying to bring awareness to that because it is an issue. We have so many people who don’t pay attention when they are in work zones. They’re either on their phones or they’re speeding. Accidents can happen and they’re really unnecessary. They don’t have to happen, so we just try to bring awareness to the Work Zone Safety Awareness Week and hopefully motorists will take that to heart and really pay attention and stay focused when they’re in the work zone,” says Watt.

Watt says, “Sometimes you won’t see the workers. They could be off to the side of the road, they could be on break, or they could be a little bit further down the road in the work zone. The bottom line is that as soon as a motorist enters a work zone...when you see the signs and the message boards and the cones and the barrels...all the pre-warning stuff that we have up...that is the time to really stay focused, slow down, get off the phone, and pay attention to what you’re doing because we don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

This week they will be posting safety tips and updates in their social media accounts, and are also sharing the stories of local crewmen who have been hurt while on the job at a work zone.

Visit their social media pages at KYTC District 3 on Facebook and Twitter.

