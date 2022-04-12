Advertisement

Attorneys: New redistricting maps likely to apply in 2022

(WAVE)
(WAVE)(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Attorneys on both sides of the redistricting lawsuit in Kentucky agree on one thing.

Both say the new district boundaries passed by the legislature will likely be the maps that candidates will run on in 2022.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate is on no tight deadline to rule on the case.

All briefs and conclusions are due on June 15.

That would be nearly a month after the May 17 primary.

Most involved in the case expect the matter will ultimately be decided before the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

