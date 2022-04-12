Beshear announces ‘historic investment that will produce thousands of jobs’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear made an announcement that means thousands of jobs for the commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, is making a $2 billion investment to build a new, state-of-the-art “gigafactory” in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Warren County.

The plant will create 2,000 skilled jobs, producing battery cells and modules to power the next-generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

The company will produce new generation battery cells with 30% more energy density than the current generation, reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs, powering up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

The “gigafactory” will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

The plant will be approximately 3 million square feet and marks one of the largest economic projects in the commonwealth’s history.

The new strategic partnership with Kentucky provides up to $116.8 million from state incentive programs and up to $5 million grants-in-aid for skills training.

