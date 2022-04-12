Advertisement

Beshear announces 'historic investment that will produce thousands of jobs'

Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, is making a $2 billion investment to build a new, state-of-the-art "gigafactory" in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Warren County.
By WKYT News Staff, Bill Bryant and Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear made an announcement that means thousands of jobs for the commonwealth.

PREVIOUS: Gov. Beshear to make major economic announcement Wednesday

Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, is making a $2 billion investment to build a new, state-of-the-art “gigafactory” in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Warren County.

The plant will create 2,000 skilled jobs, producing battery cells and modules to power the next-generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

The company will produce new generation battery cells with 30% more energy density than the current generation, reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs, powering up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

RELATED: Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant

The “gigafactory” will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

The plant will be approximately 3 million square feet and marks one of the largest economic projects in the commonwealth’s history.

The new strategic partnership with Kentucky provides up to $116.8 million from state incentive programs and up to $5 million grants-in-aid for skills training.

