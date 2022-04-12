Drying out and warming up later today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another rainy start to the day, but unlike yesterday we will get a little bit of a break this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

Pleasant sunshine for Thursday & Friday

A few showers possible Easter weekend

If you didn’t get a chance to get outside yesterday, today you should have a better opportunity.

There's a good amount of rain out there now, but it should be drier by the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/YJRjqHxaWv — Ariella Scalese (@ariellascalese) April 12, 2022

All eyes on Wednesday for the threat of severe weather. We will likely start the day with rain and some thunderstorms, then we should see a break in the afternoon, before a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves across the area. All forms of severe weather are possible, from damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes.

Severe Risk (WBKO)

Holiday Weekend

Nicer weather returns by the end of the week, but a few showers are possible Easter weekend. Saturday looks like the nicer of the two days this weekend, so not a bad idea to move the Easter Egg Hunt up a day...as long as the Easter Bunny has some flexibility.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and warm. Few scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Low 62. Winds S at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe late. High 77. Low 49. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing sunshine. High: 67 Low: 41

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High Today: 94 (1906)

Record Low Today: 24 (1940)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.83″

So Far This Month: 1.63″ (+0.04″)

So Far This Year: 16.21″ (+2.37″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 27/Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Count: 6.2 (Med-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

