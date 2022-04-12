Warren East Softball head coach Phillip Mckinney talks season so far

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After going 3-1 at the Cal Ripken Experience down in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Warren East Softball head coach Phillip Mckinney hopped on Zoom to talk about the Raiders’ season so far.

The defending 4th Region champs are currently 8-2 on the season. Their next game is against Warren Central at home on April 12th.

First pitch is set for 5:30 pm.

