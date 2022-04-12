Advertisement

Warren East Softball head coach Phillip Mckinney talks season so far

Interview with Phillip McKinney
By Brett Alper
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After going 3-1 at the Cal Ripken Experience down in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Warren East Softball head coach Phillip Mckinney hopped on Zoom to talk about the Raiders’ season so far.

The defending 4th Region champs are currently 8-2 on the season. Their next game is against Warren Central at home on April 12th.

First pitch is set for 5:30 pm.

