New glider plane sculpture installed at Blackjack Sculpture park

A new art piece was installed at the Blackjack sculpture park in Franklin
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new piece of art has been installed at the Blackjack sculpture park in Franklin.

The sculpture is a vintage Schreder air mate HP-9 glider plane built in the 1960′s.

The plane turns with the wind and sits atop an old light pole that used to stand at the Franklin Simpson High School football field.

The glider was designed by Dick Schreder who began building it to fly in the 1960 World Glider Championships.

Jeremy Loveall, a welding teacher at Franklin Simpson High School, purchased the glider and used it as a class project with his students.

Local art enthusiast Kent Kelley made a donation to acquire the glider and its transformation into a weather vane.

