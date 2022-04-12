Advertisement

Survivors should notify FEMA about insurance settlements

FEMA gives an update for tornado survivors
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Survivors of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes who have already applied for FEMA disaster assistance are encouraged to let FEMA know about any insurance settlements you receive. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program may cover damage that your insurance does not.

By law, FEMA cannot provide funding to individuals or households for losses covered by insurance or any other source. However, if you filed an insurance claim and have disaster-related needs that still need to be addressed, FEMA may consider you for its Other Needs Assistance program or refer you to an agency that can help.

To be considered for disaster assistance, you must have applied to FEMA before the deadline, which was March 14. If you’re insured, FEMA will confirm that you filed a claim with your insurance company.

Remember when you file a claim with your insurance agent or company, find out what your policy covers. And be sure to keep papers and receipts for any work you have done to repair your home.

Here are some other reminders:

  • If your insurance settlement is delayed longer than 30 days, let FEMA know by writing a letter and including proof that you filed a claim. Any assistance FEMA provides would be considered an advance and would have to be repaid once you get the insurance settlement.
  • If you received the maximum settlement from your insurance company and still have unmet disaster-related needs, write to FEMA and explain what your need is. Again, include documentation from the insurance company.
  • If you spent the “additional living expense” provided by the insurance company and still need help with finding temporary housing, write to FEMA and explain your need. Attach documentation from the insurance company to prove you used the funds provided. Also, include your permanent housing plan.

Here’s how to stay in touch with FEMA:

  • Log into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
  • You may also fax FEMA at 800-827-8112 or send a letter to this address:

FEMA National Processing Service CenterP.O. Box 10055Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
James Minor
Louisville man arrested in Glasgow on stolen property, drug possession charges
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday

Latest News

Police respond.
Search continues for Franklin man after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
Wild Bird and Nature Store
It’s humming bird season! Jeftie Sawyer has ways to prepare your yard for spring
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
2022 Research Foundation Symposium returns April 23
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
Service One donated to the SKYCTC Foundation recently.
Service One Credit Union donates to SKYCTC Foundation