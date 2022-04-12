Three places being considered for national historic listing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials are considering whether to recommend three nominations for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Heritage Council said in a statement that the state Historic Preservation Review Board will meet today to consider the Louisville College of Dentistry building, the Downtown Morehead Historic District and the Paducah Northside Historic District.

The review board evaluates and recommends Kentucky submissions for placement for a national listing.

The National Park Service has 45 days after a recommendation to issue a final determination.

