Advertisement

Three places being considered for national historic listing

Kentucky Heritage Council
Kentucky Heritage Council(KY Heritage Council Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials are considering whether to recommend three nominations for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Heritage Council said in a statement that the state Historic Preservation Review Board will meet today to consider the Louisville College of Dentistry building, the Downtown Morehead Historic District and the Paducah Northside Historic District.

The review board evaluates and recommends Kentucky submissions for placement for a national listing.

The National Park Service has 45 days after a recommendation to issue a final determination.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
James Minor
Louisville man arrested in Glasgow on stolen property, drug possession charges
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday

Latest News

Police respond.
Search continues for Franklin man after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
Wild Bird and Nature Store
It’s humming bird season! Jeftie Sawyer has ways to prepare your yard for spring
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
2022 Research Foundation Symposium returns April 23
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
2022 Research Foundation Symposium
Service One donated to the SKYCTC Foundation recently.
Service One Credit Union donates to SKYCTC Foundation