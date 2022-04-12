Warren East baseball looking to build off successful start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East baseball hasn’t smelled a region or district title in 11 seasons.

Sitting at 10-4, the Raiders are hoping this can mark the start of a special season. With over 12 juniors on the team, head coach Wes Sanford says he’s happy with his team’s start, but that “they need to get clicking” with district play coming soon for the team.

Specifically, he says that with so many players getting reps, he’s hoping to get them into a solid rotation, especially pitchers.

“You know, we’ll try to lock into a lineup for those games and let those guys get after, and then you know, we’ll just continue to start over. Then, the other games we’ll let guys play and just figure out if they want if they’re gonna be like in the lineup or not,” Sanford said.

One of the Raiders’ losses came at the hands of St. Xavier last week before following that up with a win over 1st Region powerhouse Paducah Tilghman last weekend.

“I think I think once we get closer to next week, we start districts. You know, we get the bye week this week. We don’t have to play this week in the district so we start playing next week, that will give us time,” Sanford said.

The Raiders will head to the Louisville Invitational Tournament this Friday, April 15.

