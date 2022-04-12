Advertisement

WKU MGOLF: Grindstaff sitting in Top 15 after opening day in Texas

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Golf finished the first and second rounds of the Bayou City Collegiate Classic. The squad is tied for 11th as a team after 36 holes of golf while freshman Riley Grindstaff is tied for 13th.

Grindstaff paired together a 2-over 74 and 1-over 73 to tie for 13th after the first day of the Classic. He is just one shot back from a top-10 finish.

Junior Luke Fuller is tied for 51st on the leaderboard after shooting 2-over 74 in the first round. He followed it up with an 8-over 80 in the second round, counting for the Tops in all 36 holes.

Sophomore Connery Meyer and redshirt junior Thomas Hogan counted scores for WKU in the first round with a 7-over 79 and 4-over 76, respectively, while Meyer and fifth-year senior Caleb O’Toole contributed to the team score in the second round. Meyer improved by a stroke to shoot 6-over 78 while O’Toole improved by five shots to card a 4-over 76.

The Hilltoppers opened the day with a 15-over 303 and finished with a 19-over 307 at the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe.

WKU will tee off for the final round of the Bayou City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday morning.

Results – First and Second Rounds

T13. Riley Grindstaff – 74, 73 – 147

T51. Luke Fuller – 74, 80 – 154

T61. Connery Meyer – 79, 78 – 157

T61. Caleb O’Toole – 81, 76 – 157

T61. Thomas Hogan – 76, 81 – 157

