Crime Stoppers “Feed the Force” day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual “Feed the Force” day took place in Bowling Green at the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion.

Law enforcement from around the area gathered with the community for lunch to raise money for South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers.

This program allows the community to send in anonymous tips to help solve crime in the area.

The event hosted multiple food trucks to show appreciation for local law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers relies on cooperation between the police, the media, and the public to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals.

All funds raised at today’s event will go toward the non-profit organization to promote the program and pay tips for the anonymous information they receive.

Mike Lindsey, Chairman for the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers, says the help of the community is what keeps Crime Stoppers going.

“One of our members told me that in the last 10 years or so, we’ve played a roll in solving approximately 10 murder cases. That’s something that means a lot to the board. It means a lot to our community, and I was a prosecutor for over 20 years so I know the value of anonymous tips and community involvement. Law enforcement can’t do it all on their own without the help of the community, and that’s one of the things we want Crime Stoppers to play a role in is to be that go-between and encourage people to report crimes that they know are occurring and get a reward,” says Lindsey.

For more information about South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers or to submit a tip, visit www.781CLUE.com.

