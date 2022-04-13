FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, powerful wind, and tornadoes possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We seem to be on a pattern of wild Wednesday weather. Today will be warm, wet, and windy with some strong to severe thunderstorms moving in this evening.

Showers and a few storms for this morning

Drying out and warming up this afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms move in this evening

More heavy rain could cause localized flooding again today. We should see a break in showers later this afternoon, allowing temperatures to soar near 80 degrees. It will also be very windy today; even outside of thunderstorms winds could gust to 40+ mph. It’s the reason we’re under a Wind Advisory. The bigger concern is a line of strong to severe thunderstorms this evening that could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Severe Threat (WBKO)

The timing of the strongest storms looks to come this evening through late tonight.

Storm Timeline (WBKO)

High pressure moves back in Thursday bringing us gorgeous sunshine to wrap up the week. One thing we will have to watch for is some river flooding lingering tomorrow after today’s heavy rain. Friday looks amazing with sunshine and highs back in the 70s.

Easter weekend is trending mainly dry, but an isolated shower is possible Friday night/Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s, but it will turn a bit cooler for Easter Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Some showers could move in Sunday night ahead of a better rain chance Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe late. High 77. Low 46. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 67. Low 41. Winds W at 8 mph.

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 72. Low 46. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High Today: 91 (1930)

Record Low Today: 24 (1950)

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 7:19 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.88″

So Far This Month: 2.51″ (+0.76″)

So Far This Year: 17.09″ (+3.09″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30/Small Particulate Matter: 39)

Pollen Count: 7.5 (Med-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.