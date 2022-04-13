Hernandez homers, drives in four in 14-7 Hot Rods win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Heriberto Hernandez homered and drove in four runs while Diego Infante had another three-hit game in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-0) 14-7 victory over the Hickory Crawdads (2-2) in the opening game of a six-game series on Tuesday night.

The Hot Rods jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first against Crawdads starter Ricky Vanasco. Alika Williams worked a walk and Diego Infante singled to right. Heriberto Hernandez lifted a high fly ball to right, clearing the bases with a three-run homer that gave the Hot Rods a 3-0 edge. The homer was Hernandez’s first of the season.

Bowling Green added two more runs in the third against Hickory reliever John Matthews. Matthew Dyer led off with a four-pitch walk and scored when Hernandez doubled to the wall in left. Logan Driscoll singled to move Hernandez to third, but an errant pickoff at first allowed Hernandez to score giving the Hot Rods a 5-0 advantage.

BG plated two more runs against Matthews in the fourth. Ronny Simon led off with a double to right and stole third, scoring when Williams singled to left through the Crawdads infield. Williams moved to second on an errant pickoff throw to first and went to third on a ground ball. Williams scored on a wild pitch, making it a 7-0 lead for Bowling Green.

The Hot Rods added runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 9-0 lead, with Hickory scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bowling Green added three runs in the seventh, but the Crawdads brought home five in the bottom of the frame highlighted by Trevor Hauver’s grand slam. BG bounced back in the top of the ninth with two more runs, going on to win 14-7.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads continue their series with a special 10:00 AM CT first pitch on Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.

