Advertisement

First generation WKU students discuss individual challenges

Coming to college can be challenging for anyone, especially when you are the first in your family
By Lauren Floyd
Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning at Western Kentucky University held the third part of the “first-generation faculty and staff student initiative” Tuesday afternoon.

Five first-generation college students conducted a panel to discuss individual challenges and hardships they they have faced coming into WKU, as well as how they have overcome them.

Students part of this program said having faculty and staff there to help you succeed is one of the many things that has helped them transition into college.

Cierra Waller, Assistant Director for the Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning, said that it is important to make resources available at the hands of students who are taking the extra step to further their education.

”We want all of our students to have a great experience here on the hill, and if we find a subset of our students that are struggling to have that access in the beginning, we want to make sure that we rally behind them to let them know that they’re welcome and that they’re seen and that they’re valued,” said Waller. “We know that each Hilltopper’s experience is different, and as faculty and staff, we’re here to support them and to make it the best so that they can all have success.”

To learn more information or to access resources as a first-gen student, visit www.wku.edu/firstgen.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
April 13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, powerful wind, and tornadoes possible
Police respond.
UPDATE: Franklin man found dead after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
Warren RECC reporting 820 power outages following thunderstorms

Latest News

Kids at Hope Bridge Autism Therapy Center got to spend the day with local first resonders
Leo meet and greet
Med Center Health in Bowling Green is suggesting to get your annual health screening
Med Center Check Ups
The deadline for voting registration is closing in
Primary Voting Deadline
Man found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Simpson County
Friends and family mourn loss of Franklin man
Hopebridge
First responders meet with kids at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center