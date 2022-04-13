First generation WKU students discuss individual challenges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning at Western Kentucky University held the third part of the “first-generation faculty and staff student initiative” Tuesday afternoon.

Five first-generation college students conducted a panel to discuss individual challenges and hardships they they have faced coming into WKU, as well as how they have overcome them.

Students part of this program said having faculty and staff there to help you succeed is one of the many things that has helped them transition into college.

Cierra Waller, Assistant Director for the Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning, said that it is important to make resources available at the hands of students who are taking the extra step to further their education.

”We want all of our students to have a great experience here on the hill, and if we find a subset of our students that are struggling to have that access in the beginning, we want to make sure that we rally behind them to let them know that they’re welcome and that they’re seen and that they’re valued,” said Waller. “We know that each Hilltopper’s experience is different, and as faculty and staff, we’re here to support them and to make it the best so that they can all have success.”

To learn more information or to access resources as a first-gen student, visit www.wku.edu/firstgen.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.