Lincoln birthplace to hold event commemorating his death

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is hosting a remembrance event that commemorates the death of the former president.

Park spokeswoman Stacy Humphreys told The News-Enterprise that the event Thursday will begin with a speech from Layton Carr, a guest park ranger from Ford’s Theatre who will recall Lincoln’s assassination and its impact on the nation.

Lincoln was shot April 14, 1865, while watching a production of “Our American Cousin” and died the next morning.

The commemoration will include music from the Kentucky Home Guard Band, which is a period Civil War-era brass band.

There will also be a reading of Walt Whitman’s elegy, “O Captain! My Captain!”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

