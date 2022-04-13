Officials react to significant investment in Bowling Green, bringing 2,000 jobs to area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Officials have been reacting and praising an announcement from a major company to invest billions to build a facility in Bowling Green and Warren County.

The announcement happened Wednesday at the State Capitol.

Envision AESC, a Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, announced its $2 billion investment to build a new, state-of-the-art gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark. The facility will produce battery cells and modules to power the next-generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said this announcement is transformational for Bowling Green and Warren County.

"Everyone is working toward the same goal: improving south-central Kentucky." (Governor Andy Beshear, via Youtube)

“It is the business that will take us into a new era,” Buchanon said during Wednesday’s news conference. “Our future will be surrounded by what happens on this project.”

Buchanon said many state officials and local leaders played an integral part in bringing the project to Bowling Green.

“The Legislature stepped up big time,” he said. “The governor and his administration have been with us since day one.”

Buchanon says much of the success of our area is because everyone works well together.

“The city and the county, the state, our region, our utility companies, the water district, everyone is working toward the same goal: improving south-central Kentucky,” Buchanon said.

State Representative Michael Meredith (R-Bowling Green) said this is how things were supposed to pan out.

"Since 2017, the majority in the house has put an open for business sign on the commonwealth." (Governor Andy Beshear via Youtube)

“Since 2017, the majority in the house has put an open for business sign on the commonwealth,” said Meredith, “with pro-growth policies, continued efforts at tax reform, and work to make us a better place to live and work on a daily basis.”

Senator Rand Paul tweeted his excitement about the announcement. “Always great to see more jobs and economic growth coming to Kentucky!” the Senator from Bowling Green said.

Senator Mitch McConnell was in Bowling Green for a pre-scheduled stop. He also expressed excitement about the project.

“I think it’s an indication of the wisdom local government had here in developing the trans Park and having the facility available when this economic opportunity came along,” he told WBKO News.

“I think the lion’s share of the credit for what happened today goes to Bowling Green and Warren County granted the foresight to develop an industrial park,” he continued. “Many communities wouldn’t be looking ahead that much, because typically when you develop that kind of industrial prospect, you’re betting on the future.”

HISTORIC day for Bowling Green! This $2 billion investment by Envision AESC creates 2,000 jobs and makes KY the leader in EV battery production. Proud to have done my part in the legislature to move this forward — thanks to @GovAndyBeshear and everyone who made today possible! pic.twitter.com/gH7RGsyUuS — Representative Patti Minter (@pattiminter4ky) April 13, 2022

“HISTORIC day for Bowling Green!” State Representative Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) said on Twitter. “Thanks to @GovAndyBeshear and everyone who made today possible!”

