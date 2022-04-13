Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell talks tornado recovery

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Mitch McConnell spoke today on topics related to the December 11th tornado in Bowling Green and surrounding areas.

McConnell says, “Everyone rally’s around initially and then it becomes harder later.” He adds, “The match is 75/25 which means local communities have to come up with 25 percent of the money, That was, I thought, entirely too burdensome for Warren County and for Graves County and Hopkins County and the other counties that were affected by these tornadoes, so I was able to adjust it to 90/10.”

This means that instead of local governments having to pay 25 percent of the money for recovery, they are now only responsible for 10 percent of the costs due to McConnell adjusting the match.

McConnell hopes this will ease the burden of rebuilding in the coming months and years.

He also says, “As hard as you all were hit, Mayfield is even worse, and sticking with it for the long haul...there were also a lot of charitable contributions made that may help with the local match part.”

Today was McConnell’s third visit on tornado-related recovery, and he says, “I’m going to stick with you in the coming years when others hopefully don’t lose interest.”

