Advertisement

Service One Credit Union donates to SKYCTC Foundation

Service One donated to the SKYCTC Foundation recently.
Service One donated to the SKYCTC Foundation recently.(Service One)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Service One Credit Union recently donated $15,000 to South Central Kentucky Community and Technology College Foundation, Inc.

The Foundation serves as the college’s chief fundraising agent to support programs or activities not funded through traditional sources.

“Supporting educational opportunity for deserving students is an investment in the future of our community,” said Rebecca Stone, President and CEO, Service One Credit Union. “The SKYCTC Foundation has shown a commitment to serving their students and communities. Service One is proud to assist in continuing that commitment.”

Dr. Phil Neal, President, SKYCTC, stated, “We are thrilled to receive this generous gift from our long-time partner, Service One Credit Union. With this contribution, we will establish the Service One Support Fund. From this fund, faculty and staff can request “mini-grants” that can be used to support student success and enhance student learning opportunities in their college programs. We are grateful for Service One’s continued investment in higher education at SKYCTC.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
April 13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, powerful wind, and tornadoes possible
Police respond.
UPDATE: Franklin man found dead after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
Warren RECC reporting 820 power outages following thunderstorms

Latest News

Kids at Hope Bridge Autism Therapy Center got to spend the day with local first resonders
Leo meet and greet
Med Center Health in Bowling Green is suggesting to get your annual health screening
Med Center Check Ups
The deadline for voting registration is closing in
Primary Voting Deadline
Man found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Simpson County
Friends and family mourn loss of Franklin man
Hopebridge
First responders meet with kids at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center