Service One Credit Union donates to SKYCTC Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Service One Credit Union recently donated $15,000 to South Central Kentucky Community and Technology College Foundation, Inc.

The Foundation serves as the college’s chief fundraising agent to support programs or activities not funded through traditional sources.

“Supporting educational opportunity for deserving students is an investment in the future of our community,” said Rebecca Stone, President and CEO, Service One Credit Union. “The SKYCTC Foundation has shown a commitment to serving their students and communities. Service One is proud to assist in continuing that commitment.”

Dr. Phil Neal, President, SKYCTC, stated, “We are thrilled to receive this generous gift from our long-time partner, Service One Credit Union. With this contribution, we will establish the Service One Support Fund. From this fund, faculty and staff can request “mini-grants” that can be used to support student success and enhance student learning opportunities in their college programs. We are grateful for Service One’s continued investment in higher education at SKYCTC.”

