Shannon Gilday indicted by grand jury in Ky. mansion murder case

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Shannon Gilday has been indicted by a grand jury.

Gilday is charged with the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion in Richmond that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

A grand jury has indicted Gilday on one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

A date for Gilday’s next court appearance has not yet been set.

