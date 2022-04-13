Advertisement

Shannon Gilday indicted by grand jury in Ky. mansion murder case

Shannon Gilday, 23.
Shannon Gilday, 23.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Shannon Gilday has been indicted by a grand jury.

Gilday is charged with the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion in Richmond that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

A grand jury has indicted Gilday on one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

A date for Gilday’s next court appearance has not yet been set.

