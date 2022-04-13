Spartans steamroll Gators 11-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After having their game postponed from Monday, South Warren easily gets by Greenwood 11-1.

The Gators had runners on first and second down 3-1 before a lightning delay struck causing a 30-minute stoppage of play. The delay would kill their momentum as the Spartans would go on to score eight more runs to move over .500 on the season.

South Warren is now 6-5 on the season. Greenwood falls to 7-5. They’ll get their chance to bounce back as they play the Spartans again Thursday.

First pitch is set for 6 pm.

