Advertisement

Stansbury inks In-State transfer Allen

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of transfer Dontaie Allen. He will join the team in the fall as a redshirt junior with three years of eligibility remaining after spending three seasons at Kentucky.

“We’re excited to have Dontaie join our program and our family,” said Stansbury on the signee. “He’s a young man that we’ve known for a long time, and we’re glad to have built a relationship with him. Besides being a terrific player and a former Mr. Basketball, we know he comes from a great family. He’s coming from a very good program and a lot of things he’s learned in the last few years will help him transition to Western Kentucky.”

In his most recent season at UK, Allen played in 18 games for the Wildcats, averaging 6.7 minutes in each contest. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, logging a season best game against North Florida where he scored 14 points and pulled down seven boards in just 19 minutes.

In the 2020-21 season, the Falmouth, Ky., native appeared in 22 games with one start for Kentucky. Allen averaged 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in his redshirt freshman season. To open SEC play, he combined for 37 points and nine rebounds against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. He went on to score 23 points in the team’s final game against Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.

Allen used the 2019-20 season as a redshirt year in recovery from his knee injury that ended his high school career in 2019.

Out of high school, Allen was ranked in the top 70 in his class by Rivals and was the No. 92 prospect as rated by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index. He was a member of the Kentucky All-State first team and ended his high school career by averaging 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds in his senior season.

As Kentucky Mr. Basketball 2019, Allen is the ninth Kentucky Mr. Basketball to play for the Hilltoppers. WKU has had five of the last eight come through the program.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
April 13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, powerful wind, and tornadoes possible
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
James Minor
Louisville man arrested in Glasgow on stolen property, drug possession charges

Latest News

Brady Alsup signs NLI
Cougars’ Alsup signs to play soccer at Campbellsville Harrodsburg
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hernandez homers, drives in four in 14-7 Hot Rods win
South Warren defeats Greenwood 11-1
Spartans steamroll Gators 11-1
Sports Connection First Segment 1-30-22
Sports Connection 4-10-22