Advertisement

Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes

The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report(KSWO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests the climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

It found that rainfall from hurricanes during the record-breaking 2020 season was as much as 11% higher due to human-caused climate changes.

Researchers determined that global warming increased hourly rainfall rates in tropical storms and hurricanes from 5% to 10%.

When experts observed just hurricanes, the increase was 8% to 11%.

The findings suggest the threat surged over the past few decades and it will likely increase more in the future.

That’s because warmer air can hold more water vapor, which leads to higher rainfall rates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
April 13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, powerful wind, and tornadoes possible
Police respond.
UPDATE: Franklin man found dead after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
Warren RECC reporting 820 power outages following thunderstorms

Latest News

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Kids at Hope Bridge Autism Therapy Center got to spend the day with local first resonders
Leo meet and greet
A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides...
Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation