By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for JA Girl$. Eleven volunteers taught Junior Achievement curriculum to 60 middle school girls from Bowling Green Independent and Warren County Public School Districts. The curriculum provides practical information about preparing for the working world while still in middle school. Students explored how to craft an elevator pitch, how to network, interview do’s and don’ts, worked on a job application, discussed how to budget, talked through how to make smart choices on social media and created a vision board. The JA Girl$ philosophy was specifically designed to complement Junior Achievement’s unique approach of allowing volunteers from the community to deliver proven curricula that focus on entrepreneurship, work force preparation and financial literacy through experiential hands-on programs. Thank you to German American Bank, the teachers, and schools who made the event possible. A big thank you to all of the fantastic volunteers who took time out of their day and their very busy schedules to give back to the community!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

