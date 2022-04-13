WKU employee awarded Junior Achievement Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky has announced that Bowling Green’s Monica Duvall, the Director of Student Success at the Gordon Ford College of Business at Western Kentucky University, has been chosen from among tens of thousands of U.S. volunteers as one of ten recipients of the Gold Leadership Award.

“I am more than honored to receive this prestigious award from Junior Achievement,” said Duvall. “When I was appointed to serve on the JA Board many years ago, I never dreamed how passionate I would become about the organization and the important work they do for the youth in our community. Volunteering in the classroom and getting to know the students while we work through the lessons that will benefit them in ways they don’t even realize is the absolute best.”

Junior Achievement’s Gold Leadership Award honors volunteer excellence, presented in recognition of leadership in supporting and expanding JA’s student impact, resources, operational excellence and sustainability.

The Gold Leadership Award honors the recipient’s JA volunteer service during the 2020-21 school year.

“Our local business community’s support of JA is critical to achieving our mission: to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy,” said Allie Sharp, President of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “Monica Duvall ... is a remarkable example of that spirit of dedication and service to others.”

According to a release, for the past 11 years, Duvall has dedicated time to serving on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. She has served in a variety of leadership roles including Events Chair, Secretary, Board Development Chair and Board Chair.

