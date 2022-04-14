Auburn woman arrested on multiple trafficking, narcotics possession charges

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn woman was arrested Wednesday by Logan County Deputies following a traffic stop.

Sarah Skinner, 43, was charged with two counts of first, second and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and license plate not legible after a traffic stop Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m.

After gaining consent to search the vehicle operated by Skinner, police found 20 grams of Methamphetamine, 57 Hydrocodone, 70 Oxycodone, 59 tablets of Fentanyl, 47 Buprenorphine and 22 Diazepam, a digital scale and $605.

Skinner was lodged in the Logan County Jail where she currently remains.

