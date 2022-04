BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will be doing restoration work today in the Bent Tree subdivision.

There will be a power outage from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

BGMU said crews will “work as quickly and as safely as possible to decrease the length of the disruption.”

Anyone with more questions can call 270-782-4302.

