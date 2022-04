BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Muttley’s Walk-in Dog Wash in Bowling Green will hold an adoption event in a partnership with the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dogs adopted that day will get a free bath and will be eligible for a free bath at Muttley’s.

For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.