Cougars’ Alsup signs to play soccer at Campbellsville Harrodsburg

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County soccer team won the 13th District in 2021 in big thanks to keeper Brady Alsup, six months later Alsup signed her NLI to play soccer at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg.

Alsup held her signing day at Logan County CTC Thursday with her friends and family in attendance for her big day. Alsup helped the Cougars to win back-to-back 13th District Championships.

“I’ve been really, really nervous for the past few weeks because I knew that this was something that was gonna happen,” Alsup said. “For everyone who showed up and everyone who came out today, it really made my day because I was really nervous about people not coming.”

In 2021, the senior helped Logan County to a 15-4-1 record while recording 105 saves and 11 shutouts.

Alsup thought being a Pioneer was the best fit for her to go to college.

“I’m excited. So I made the drive by myself. So I’m excited that I know that I can. And I’m excited to know that I can come home when I want to. But I’m also excited to know that like when I need some time by myself, I don’t have to. So the distance, it’s a good distance, it’s a safe distance.”

Brady will be joining a Pioneer team coached by Paul Brooks.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.