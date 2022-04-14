Family and friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was swept by floodwaters

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky community is mourning the life of 41-year-old Adam Cartmill. Cartmill was driving over Simpson County’s Saddler Ford Bridge Tuesday evening when his car was swept away by floodwaters. Officials said he made a call to 911, but the call was disconnected shortly after.

“At that time the water was a lot higher and made the search, plus being night and rainy conditions it made it hard to search,” said John Jackson, a sergeant with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

It wasn’t until Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. that his truck was discovered with him inside.

“The vehicle was found, it was a lot further than what we had anticipated,” Jackson explained. “The water pushed it probably approximately about a mile.”

After Cartmill’s death, several posts on social media revealed he was beloved in the community. A family friend says his laughter was contagious.

“He had this laugh, this unique laugh that was loud, contagious, You know he was a big guy, and he was just full of laughter,” Russell Carter said. “Whether you saw him five minutes ago, or five years ago, he was the same.”

Though we don’t know exactly what happened moments before this accident, the heartbreak is a reminder to avoid driving over floodwaters at all cost.

“Water has a lot more power than what people anticipate,” Jackson said.

Visitation for Adam Cartmill will be held this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at McMurtrey funeral home.

