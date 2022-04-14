Advertisement

Family and friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was swept by floodwaters

Man found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Simpson County
By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky community is mourning the life of 41-year-old Adam Cartmill. Cartmill was driving over Simpson County’s Saddler Ford Bridge Tuesday evening when his car was swept away by floodwaters. Officials said he made a call to 911, but the call was disconnected shortly after.

“At that time the water was a lot higher and made the search, plus being night and rainy conditions it made it hard to search,” said John Jackson, a sergeant with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

It wasn’t until Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. that his truck was discovered with him inside.

“The vehicle was found, it was a lot further than what we had anticipated,” Jackson explained. “The water pushed it probably approximately about a mile.”

After Cartmill’s death, several posts on social media revealed he was beloved in the community. A family friend says his laughter was contagious.

“He had this laugh, this unique laugh that was loud, contagious, You know he was a big guy, and he was just full of laughter,” Russell Carter said. “Whether you saw him five minutes ago, or five years ago, he was the same.”

Though we don’t know exactly what happened moments before this accident, the heartbreak is a reminder to avoid driving over floodwaters at all cost.

“Water has a lot more power than what people anticipate,” Jackson said.

Visitation for Adam Cartmill will be held this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at McMurtrey funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-65
Woman hit by vehicle on I-65, sent to Nashville hospital
Gov. Beshear says Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology...
Envision AESC announces business investment in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs
April 13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, powerful wind, and tornadoes possible
Police respond.
UPDATE: Franklin man found dead after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
Warren RECC reporting 820 power outages following thunderstorms

Latest News

Kids at Hope Bridge Autism Therapy Center got to spend the day with local first resonders
Leo meet and greet
Med Center Health in Bowling Green is suggesting to get your annual health screening
Med Center Check Ups
The deadline for voting registration is closing in
Primary Voting Deadline
Man found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Simpson County
Friends and family mourn loss of Franklin man
Hopebridge
First responders meet with kids at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center