First responders meet with kids at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) It was a fun day for kids who attend Hopebridge in Bowling Green. Firefighters, paramedics, and police officers stopped by their location on Russellville Road to meet with the children and let them tour a fire truck, ambulance, and police cruiser.

“It is so much fun, kids love fire trucks, and getting out here and really interacting with them, it gives you that feeling that you are impacting this community in more ways than just going and helping when they do call 911 and need our help,” Katie McKee with the Bowling Green Fire Department said.

April is National Autism Awareness Month, but many people, including those at Hopebridge, hope one day it will become Autism Acceptance month. Not only did it brighten the childrens’ day to meet with these first responders, it is a good opportunity for the people in uniform to interact with children with special needs.

“Not only is it great for us and our kids to see them, but it’s just great for the first responders to kind of meet our kiddos to get to interact with them, and to maybe even better help or serve them in case of an emergency situation with them,” Anna Roberts, the center manager of Hopebridge said.

To learn more about Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center you can click here.

