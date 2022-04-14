Advertisement

Illinois man sentenced in Kentucky to a year in caviar sale

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to a year in prison after admitting he illegally caught sturgeon and sold the fish roe to a caviar distributor in Tennessee.

Officials said 44-year-old Daniel Allen of Brookport, Illinois, pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, which makes it illegal to transport and sell fish that were taken in violation of state law or regulation.

The federal prosecutor’s office says the shovelnose sturgeon were caught out of season using illegally sized mesh nets along the Ohio River on the Kentucky-Illinois border.

The prosecutor’s office said Allen also caught sturgeon near the Smithland Lock and Dam in an area closed to commercial fishing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Cartmill
Family, friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was caught in floodwaters
Police respond.
UPDATE: Franklin man found dead after vehicle swept off Simpson County bridge
The United States Department of Justice
Former jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
Warren RECC reporting 820 power outages following thunderstorms
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later

Latest News

Bowling Green and Warren County could get more outdoor warning sirens
New COWS Warning Sirens Applied For
New COWS Warning Sirens Applied For
Allie and Ariella Talk Gen Z Poses
Allie and Ariella Talk Gen Z Poses
Patsy Cline Tribute Coming to SKyPAC
Patsy Cline tribute show coming to SKyPAC April 16
Patsy Cline Tribute at SkyPAC
Patsy Cline Tribute at SkyPAC