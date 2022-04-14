Kentucky’s preliminary March unemployment rate at 4%, down from February

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) —Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary March unemployment rate was 4%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The preliminary March jobless rate was down 0.2 percentage points from the 4.2% reported in February and down 0.7 percentage points from the 4.7% recorded for the state one year ago.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for March was 3.6%, down from the 3.8% reported in February , according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,060,065 in March 2022, an increase of 3,980 individuals from February 2022. The number of people employed in March increased by 8,351 to 1,977,936 while the number of unemployed decreased by 4,371 to 82,129.

“March provided another positive labor market report for the Commonwealth,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark, Ph.D. “Kentucky saw improvements in its labor force participation rate and the number of people who were employed. With employment continuing to grow faster than the labor force, fewer workers reported that they were unemployed. These gains allowed Kentucky’s unemployment rate to return to the historic low that was set just before the pandemic.”

To learn more about Kentucky labor market information, visit http://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.

