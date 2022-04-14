Med Center Health opens Hematology and Oncology Clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health in Bowling Green has opened a clinic specializing in Hematology and Oncology.

The clinic, located in the Medical Arts Building at 250 Park Street, is a place where patients can go to have their annual wellness screenings as well as get checked for breast cancer.

“It’s a clinic we just recently developed to kind of just streamline and help patients get where they need to be, if they happen to have an abnormal mammogram, or if maybe they have felt something abnormal on their self exam at home,” , said Shellie Hardcastle, one of the APRNs who works at the clinic.

Hardcastle says some of the most common age that she has seen go are people in their 30 to 40s.

“Some of them it may just be because they haven’t had a mammogram yet,” she said. “A lot of times, it doesn’t start till the age of 40. Or maybe they’re just realizing, okay, it’s getting close to time where I need to start doing some screening, taking care of myself better.”

The clinic was recently developed as a way for patients who have had a recent diagnosis or are looking for somewhere to go after feeling a lump to go to for support.

“Sometimes we get referrals from just somebody’s primary care or their OB-GYN, we get referrals, we also just accept self referrals,” Hardcastle said. “Or if someone has felt something, and they’re a little nervous, we have a walk in clinic.”

The clinic also has two doctors who specialize in Medical Oncology as well as two who specialize in Radiation Oncology.

“The nurse navigator is right here in our office, also, we have surgeons here on campus,” said Hardcastle. So they’re all kind of just connected. And we can usually get appointments pretty quick, because we’re all under the same system and everything.”

The clinic is available through appointments during the week, with walk-in specifically available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 270-796-2557.

