Much needed calm sunshine for today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 3 days in a row with a severe weather threat, I am happy to report on quiet weather conditions for today.

Wall to wall sunshine today

An isolated shower possible Friday night

Easter Sunday will be cooler than average

Today will be much calmer with plenty of sunshine but with cooler temps. Good Friday brings an increase in clouds to the region as a weak system arrives early in the weekend. We’ll stand a chance for a shower early Saturday with another possibility at a bit of rain Easter Sunday. The weekend will NOT be a total washout, however! Temperatures trend cooler early next week, going below seasonal norms for several days.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 67. Low 41. Winds W at 8 mph.

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Warmer. High 72. Low 46. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: A shower possible early, mix of sun and clouds. High 69. Low 43. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High Today: 88 (1919)

Record Low Today: 22 (1950)

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:20 p.m

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 1.16″

So Far This Month: 3.67″ (+1.77″)

So Far This Year: 18.25″ (+4.10″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33/Small Particulate Matter: 10)

Pollen Count: 7.6 (Med-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 7 (Low)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.