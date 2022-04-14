Advertisement

Overturned truck closes parkway, injures 1 in Metcalfe County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
Edmonton, Ky. (WBKO) – The Kentucky State Police investigated a four-vehicle injury collision on the Cumberland Parkway near Edmonton on Monday.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates a 2010 Peterbilt being operated by 26-year-old Tavian Smith of Winchester, was traveling West on the Cumberland Parkway when he swerved to avoid a construction barrel in the roadway.

According to a release, this caused the vehicle to overturn closing the westbound lanes of the parkway.

A 2013 Chevrolet operated by 17-year-old Alexus Roberson of Edmonton was traveling West on the parkway, Roberson did not see the truck and trailer had overturned striking the truck.

A 2015 Chevrolet Ambulance being operated by 37-year-old Tyler Abner of Albany was traveling West on the parkway with it’s emergency equipment in operation did not observe the collision and struck the two vehicles.

36-year-old Bonnie Withers of Berea was stopped to offer assistance when she was struck by the 2013 Chevrolet.

Withers was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

