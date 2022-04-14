Quiet Thursday evening, seasonable again for Good Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will drop to the 50s after sunset later, but staying quiet on this Thursday evening after an eventful night yesterday! Good Friday will feature a cool start, but seasonable conditions set in afterwards.

Friday forecast (wbko)

Temperatures start in the 50s by morning, so any plans by then will need the light sweater. You can toss it through the afternoon though - we expect highs in the low 70s! Good Friday brings an increase in clouds to the region as scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive late at night. We’ll stand a chance for a shower early Saturday with another possibility at a bit of rain Easter Sunday. The weekend will NOT be a total washout, however! Temperatures trend cooler early next week, going below seasonal norms for several days.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Warmer. High 72. Low 51. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: A shower possible early, mix of sun and clouds. High 69. Low 40. Winds W at 8 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 60. Low 45. Winds S at 11 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 88 (1919)

Record Low: 22 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 3.72″ (+1.66″)

Yearly Precip: 18.30″ (+3.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:19 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 7.5 (High - Trees)

