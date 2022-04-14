Quieting Down for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe storms have ended for tonight. A much nicer, more pleasant day is on tap for Thursday!

No more severe weather for awhile!

Storms produced locally damaging winds and heavy rain as they blasted through Bowling Green and South-Central KY Wednesday night. Thursday will be much calmer with plenty of sunshine but with cooler temps. Good Friday brings an increase in clouds to the region as a weak system arrives early in the weekend. We’ll stand a chance for a shower early Saturday with another possibility at a bit of rain Easter Sunday. The weekend will NOT be a total washout, however! Temperatures trend cooler early next week, going below seasonal norms for several days.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 67. Low 41. Winds W at 8 mph.

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Warmer. High 72. Low 46. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: A shower possible early, mix of sun and clouds. High 69. Low 43. Winds W at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 91 (1930)

Record Low: 24 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.54″ (+0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 17.12″ (+2.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:19 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 7.5 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.