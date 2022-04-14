Quieting Down for Thursday!
A peek into Easter weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe storms have ended for tonight. A much nicer, more pleasant day is on tap for Thursday!
Storms produced locally damaging winds and heavy rain as they blasted through Bowling Green and South-Central KY Wednesday night. Thursday will be much calmer with plenty of sunshine but with cooler temps. Good Friday brings an increase in clouds to the region as a weak system arrives early in the weekend. We’ll stand a chance for a shower early Saturday with another possibility at a bit of rain Easter Sunday. The weekend will NOT be a total washout, however! Temperatures trend cooler early next week, going below seasonal norms for several days.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 67. Low 41. Winds W at 8 mph.
GOOD FRIDAY: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Warmer. High 72. Low 46. Winds S at 7 mph.
SATURDAY: A shower possible early, mix of sun and clouds. High 69. Low 43. Winds W at 8 mph.
Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 80
Today’s Low: 65
Normal High: 70
Normal Low: 46
Record High: 91 (1930)
Record Low: 24 (1950)
Today’s Precip: 0.03″
Monthly Precip: 2.54″ (+0.64″)
Yearly Precip: 17.12″ (+2.97″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:19 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 3 (Low)
Pollen: 7.5 (High - Trees)
