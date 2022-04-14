SKYCTC, workforce development board excited for billion-dollar investment and new jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a major investment announcement and thousands of jobs coming to the Bowling Green area, two organizations are making sure they’re ready to help people land those jobs.

On Wednesday, Envision AESC, a Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, is making a $2 billion investment to build a new, state-of-the-art gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.

With a $2 billion dollar investment coming to Bowling Green, how will the local workforce be trained for such jobs?

Dr. Phillip Neal with South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College says the investment is going to impact the entire region when the students get to graduate and go to a good company with great career opportunities.

”The companies provide the careers that will help them live a great life and support a family,” Dr. Neal said. “We’re the bridge that helps them with the tools that will get them there, and it’s exciting to see our graduates go on into our companies across Bowling Green-Warren County in the region, and then report back to us as alumni that the kinds of things that they’re doing in life and the kind of upward mobility they have living right here in our part of the Commonwealth.”

Dr. Neal says they will now work with Envision AESC alongside other agencies to see what they will need when it comes to training and development.

Jon Sowards with the South Central Workforce Development Board says the investment is an exciting one and says we need to think of the regional ripple effects that it will also have.

He also says these are the types of jobs that launch people into the middle class.

”We’ve got to start thinking collectively about, you know, what, what did the high school career pathway programs, what what are those need to look like? What do we need to put in place so that we can skill those students skill them while their students are getting get them on that path?” Sowards said. “Then as they come out of that high school program, are they ready to go to the workforce? Do they go to SKY or do they go to Western to continue to develop those skills to meet the demands of some of these 21st-century jobs that are coming to our region.”

Sowards said, for the most part, there is a lot of commonality in the curriculum with manufacturing, production, and maintenance jobs. In an effort to help build the next workforce it will just need to get refined a little bit.

