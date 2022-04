BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC says there are power outages in their area following severe thunderstorms.

Warren RECC says crews are working to restore the power as soon as possible.

Tonight’s storms have entered the Warren RECC territory. Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible. Please be safe out there Warren RECC family! pic.twitter.com/y9IdiKKOdZ — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) April 13, 2022

