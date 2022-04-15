Advertisement

Bowling Green and Warren County could get more outdoor warning sirens

(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More community outdoor warning sirens or cows could be coming to Bowling Green and Warren County.

After the December tornadoes, emergency management applied for several hazard mitigation grants through FEMA that will allow the department to purchase additional sirens.

There are currently 33 in the city and county, emergency management has applied for 11 additional ones.

“Life safety is our biggest priority and with adding 11 More, that’ll give us a total of 44 within the county and around surrounding the whole area, which will give us about 90% coverage for everybody within the county,” says Travis Puckett, Deputy Director at Warren County Emergency Management.

Puckett says the grant is a process and the application was closed yesterday but says the department is hopeful that they can get them installed and in operation by fall.

