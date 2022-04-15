Clouds increase ahead of rain later tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A quiet afternoon and evening ahead with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. We’ll stay dry until late tonight.

Tonight (wbko)

Showers move in late tonight, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Saturday morning starts with clouds, but we should see sunshine through the afternoon. Easter Sunday is looking a bit cloudy and cool, with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs struggling to reach 60. More rain moves in Easter night. Cooler temperatures dominate at the start of next week, but then we rebound nicely by next Wednesday and Thursday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

