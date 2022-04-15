Advertisement

Food box giveaway provides Easter meals to tornado victims in Dawson Springs

Food box giveaway provides Easter meals to tornado victims in Dawson Springs
By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Virginia-based non-profit spent Good Friday this year providing meals to Dawson Springs residents.

“Operation Blessing” gave out nearly 400 food boxes and hams on Friday morning. Organization leaders say the boxes contain three days’ worth of food for a family of three.

Volunteer Kevin Walker says the goal was to make sure families recovering from the storms had food to celebrate Easter.

“It will ease the pain for them and what they’re going through – the loss of homes, the loss of property,” Walker said. “We just hope and pray that this is a little bit we can do to give back to them in their time of need.”

The organization first came to Dawson Springs in January to start building 200 sheds for tornado victims. Non-profit leaders say they currently have 125 sheds completed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Cartmill
Family, friends mourn loss of Franklin man whose car was caught in floodwaters
Cleveland house fire Mannering Road
5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames in Ohio
Police respond.
Scottsville police, ATF investigating arson case
Tony Cambron said his daughter has not yet realized that her quick thinking may have saved her...
10-year-old’s iPad alarm saves Louisville family during tornado
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

Latest News

Police respond.
Late-night crash kills 2, injures several others
Kentucky unemployment rates down in March
Abigail Dockery and Dillon Robinson had to change their wedding plans after tornadoes touched...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
The National Weather Service confirmed a total of three tornadoes touched down in Shelby County...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
Sports betting
Some Ky. lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly