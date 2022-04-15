Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Beth Carter

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

For over two decades, Beth Carter has taught kindergarten at Caverna Elementary School.

“This is a very rewarding age because you see such progress because they come in, some of them coming in not knowing how to write their name, to not knowing their alphabet, to reading and then adding and subtracting, and they develop their little personality and so it’s a very rewarding age that I really enjoy,” says Carter, reflecting on teaching kindergarten.

And although teaching has come with a lot of joy, a few years ago Carter went through a very challenging time.

“A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and I went through chemo, 18 weeks of chemo. During that time, the day after my surgery, I lost my husband to a tragic accident and that was very challenging,” adds Carter.

“Even though she was going through the worst time of her life, she was making a difference in the kids, making them happy, learning, putting them first before everybody, and that’s what. I guess we were proud for them to be in her class,” says Shannon Stanley, whose daughter was in Carter’s class.

During this time Carter got motivation from her children, her kinder babies, and the Cave City community.

“I think through that whole thing between my girls and my students, my past students, my present students, the one thing that I learned is that we had to be positive and, and believe that we were going to be successful that we were going to make it, we were going to be, we were going to kinda get past, and we were going to be okay, adds Carter.

“It’s not that she’s just teaching schoolwork and that she’s just teaching how to add, subtract, reading, she’s teaching character, she’s teaching how to be strong, she is teaching how to treat one another,” also said Stanley.

“To my parents, I want to thank them for being so supportive, and to my Kinder babies, I would just say, you know, thank you for always loving me and, and giving me those hugs and even when they’re grown and they give me those hugs and say Hi Miss Carter, that still melts my heart,” expressed Carter.

