National Corvette Museum announces plans for new education gallery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum has announced plans for a 2,000-square-foot dedicated education gallery. The new space, tentatively scheduled to open in late 2022 or early 2023, will allow the NCM to provide a state-of-the-art educational experience geared directly to the next generation of Corvette enthusiasts, engineers, designers and more.

Construction on the education gallery is set to begin in late May.

Plans are being created by Sewell and Sewell Architects, and the gallery is being constructed by Scott, Murphy & Daniel. Tapped to assist in the design of the space is Tom Peters, former Director of Exterior Design for the GM Performance Car Studio and 2019 Corvette Hall of Fame Inductee.

“Whether we are teaching our youngest visitors on a student field trip or welcoming moto coaches full of tourists from states away, the goal of the National Corvette Museum is to inspire our guests and leave them wanting to know more,” said Sharon Brawner, President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum. "

The General Motors Technical Center is the inspiration for the overall design theme of the updated gallery.

“The new education gallery will be designed for both children and adults to enjoy, featuring artifacts and interactive technology celebrating the unique story of Corvette,” said Deb Howard, Museum Educator. “The new space will not only serve guests visiting from out of town with youth-centric content for families to enjoy, but it will also serve as a space to engage our local community schools with standards-based STREAM education, learning opportunities and new educational programming.”

This project is made possible by donors Tim and Melanie McMichael of Gypsum, Colorado.

“It has always been our dream to be a part of an educational experience that could spark a fire or be the catalyst for a child to see that it is possible for them to do or be anything in the world - from an astronaut, to a doctor, to a car designer,” said Tim McMichael.

